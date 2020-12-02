(Video) Kelleher highlights as LFC youngster is amazing; Rio, Lineker and Owen salute stopper

Caoimhin Kelleher was incredible last night on Champions League debut, and whatever happens in the rest of his career, he’ll always have his performance v Ajax to look back on.

The Irishman, whose first-name, by the way, is pronounced, Kwee-Veen, made three sensational saves and one late on that essentially won us the three points and secured our progression to the Last 16 as Group Winners.

Michael Owen, Peter Crouch, Rio Ferdinand and Gary Lineker all lauded Kelleher for his outing – and said it could well be the making of the man.

This is a great watch: enjoy.