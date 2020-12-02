(Video) Klopp reacts as Kelleher keeps clean sheet: “He’ll sleep really well or not at all”

It’s safe to say Jurgen Klopp was happy with the performance of young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the Champions League last night.

The Irishman started for Liverpool in place of the injured Alisson, with typical back-up Adrian sat on the bench.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet and pulled off a couple of great saves, to be fair!

Speaking after the game, Klopp joked that the goalkeeper will either “sleep really well or not at all” after a monster performance in the 1-0 win.

Take a look at the video below: