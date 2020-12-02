(Video) Neco Williams turned Tagliafico inside out with beautiful skill as right-back puts in top performance v Ajax

Liverpool confirmed our progress to the Champions League Last 16 last night with a 1-0 victory over Ajax at Anfield…

The Reds had countless chances in the second-half especially, but the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota just couldn’t quite finish them off.

As a result, it was the youngsters who impressed most, with goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher exceptional on Champions League debut – with Neco Williams assisting Curtis Jones for the winner.

Williams has struggled recently, but he showed his talent all evening, with this piece of skill a particular highlights.

The Welshman took the ball down out of the air, leaving the excellent Nicolas Tagliafico running the other way!

Lovely stuff.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sport: