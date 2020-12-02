(Video) Perr Schuurs’ best bits as Liverpool reportedly bid for Ajax centre-half | big tackles, aerial dominance, neat passing

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Liverpool have made a move to sign Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, who featured at Anfield in the Champions League last night.

It wasn’t the best evening out for the Dutch champions as a mistake by Andre Onana cost them the game, with Curtis Jones capitalising on the goalkeeper whiffing at a Neco Williams cross.

Schuurs was one of the more impressive players on the pitch, despite the result – and bringing in a new centre-half could be just what this Liverpool squad needs.

The Reds have submitted a bid of around £27million for the defender, as per the same CdS report – so we found his best highlights reel on YouTube to give you an idea of the kind of player he is.