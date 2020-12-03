‘He’s a machine’ – Ex-LFC scout reveals Reds turned down defender who joined Real Madrid

Jonathan Woodgate, told Jamie Carragher on The Greatest Game Podcast (via the Mirror) that the Reds ignored his plea to sign Theo Hernandez in 2016 before the fullback joined Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old defender, who now plies his trade in Serie A with AC Milan, was absolutely ‘adored’ by the former international Liverpool scout, though Woodgate’s advice to sign the player fell on deaf ears.

“I recommended a player who signed for Real Madrid,” the ex-Middlesbrough manager confessed. “I absolutely adored him but [Liverpool] decided they didn’t want him. He’s done OK – he’s at AC Milan now. Theo Hernandez – bombs on for fun, and he’s a machine.”

A few months after Jurgen Klopp’s arrival at the club, the Englishman accepted Michael Edwards’ invitation to join the scouting department.

The former Tottenham man helped track a number of potentials who eventually went on to feature elsewhere – including current Manchester City centre-back, Ruben Dias.

Given that Liverpool signed Andy Robertson from Hull the next year, time has proven Liverpool made the right decision in not heeding Woodgate’s early recommendation.

Hernandez’s spell with Madrid was ultimately short-lived, and though some may speculate things could have been different for the Frenchman at Anfield, it’s hard to imagine life without Robbo storming down the left-flank for us.

All in all, we’re actually quite glad about how this transfer saga turned out.

