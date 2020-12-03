Liverpool ‘monitoring’ potential Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who could replace Gini Wijnaldum.

Jurgen Klopp is allegedly considering a move for the Malian, who Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly ‘a big fan of’, with Wijnaldum’s future still up in the air.

“Bissouma himself is contracted until 2023 at Brighton,” Crook said. “So next summer would usually be the time when they would start negotiating a potential new deal. I think this is going to be a real test – the interest in Bissouma – for the owner, Tony Bloom, and for the Chief Executive, Paul Barber, so watch this space.”

Though the former Lille midfielder has impressed for Brighton this season, comparisons between the 24-year-old and the Premier League champion may be a stretch too far, as transfer rumours go.

Liverpool could soon be without the pivotal Dutchman, however his value to Klopp means that the Reds should adopt a cautious approach in identifying a suitable replacement.

As a box-to-box player, Bissouma would be competing with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for a place in the first XI.

Admittedly, the club could perhaps do with a midfielder of a similar mould to Hendo and co. given the club’s current injury crisis.

To fill in for Gini however, the No.8 would have to prove that he could offer a similar level of ball-retention – a challenging task for most.

As such, we at the EOTK believe that this particular rumour may have missed the mark.

