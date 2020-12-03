Liverpool fans on Twitter grant Fabinho’s wife a special birthday wish

Fabinho’s wife, Rebeca Tavares, utilised the power of Liverpool fans on Twitter to get a message to and from music superstar Alicia Keys on her birthday.

The former Monaco Féminin footballer asked that supporters of the Reds try to get the attention of the singer as she’d love to receive well wishes from her as she turned 26.

Of course, thousands of Liverpool supporters flooded Keys on Twitter until she got the message and dropped a tweet in which she wished Rebeca a happy birthday.

OOOOOOOH MY GOD, I’M DYING ! I CAN’T BELIEVE THAT ! @aliciakeys I love you foreverrrr !!!! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/24qsbMLEGt — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) December 2, 2020

As promised prior to the request, Tavares will now arrange 20 signed Liverpool shirts by Fabinho to give-away to supporters on Twitter. The big man himself got involved too, tagging Keys in a tweet and sharing his wife’s message with his 817K followers.

We can only imagine the amount of interactions the singer receives on a daily basis, but it’s easy to understand how thousands of Liverpool fans suddenly popping up in her notifications would get her attention!

Now there will be many supporters asking Rebeca for help getting a happy birthday message from Fabinho!