Liverpool handed huge boost as assist-maker should resume training this week – report

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a massive boost as full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is due to resume first-team training imminently.

In an article for The Athletic, the uber-reliable James Pearce states the young Scouser should resume sessions in Kirkby this week.

Before the Reds’ Champions League clash with Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp explained how Trent was getting closer to returning but didn’t put a time-line on it.

The full-back slotting back into the team is a massive boost, with Neco Williams performing admirably in the No.66’s absence – but there is a huge difference in ability, particularly when going forward.

The Reds’ Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend will likely come too soon for Trent, with a host of his team-mates already on the side-lines.

Despite the ongoing injury crisis, Liverpool have been playing some solid football of late, registering seven wins in all competitions since the Merseyside Derby and only losing one game.

This season will be a long one, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez missing pretty much all of it – but keeping players like Trent fit is going to fire us to even more success.