Liverpool have eight players nominated for UEFA Team of the Year 2020

Eight Liverpool players have been nominated to be included in UEFA’s Team of the Year for 2020, with new signing Thiago Alcantara obviously earning a spot for his time with Bayern Munich.

Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson Becker up for a place in the illustrious XI alongside the Spaniard.

We have EIGHT players nominated for the @UEFAcom fans Mens' #TeamOfTheYear 🙌 Get voting, Reds 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 3, 2020

It’s obviously a massive honour to even be considered for selection and welcome plaudits for the players who have been nominated to place among the greatest players on the continent.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are likely to get the nod – but there is no reason a few of our lads can’t get their names involved for the XI.

Thiago seems like a near-safe bet for midfield, with the Spaniard helping Bayern Munich to a record sixth Champions League title last season as the Bavarians bagged a treble.

It’s important to remember the final XI will be decided by the fans’ vote – so if you’d like to submit your own, you can do so by visiting this link and setting up your own formation.

