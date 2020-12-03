Liverpool predicted XI v. Wolves: two stars are doubts as Jota returns to haunt former club

Liverpool are up against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend as the Premier League champions look to keep the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

It’s borderline ludicrous how well the Reds have done in the absence of so many key players – including Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara – but we’ve got a squad of stars, not a team with a few gems.

Starting goalkeeper Alisson picked up a muscular injury earlier this week and missed the Champions League game against Ajax, leaving young Caoimhin Kelleher in-between the sticks.

With fresh injury concerns for James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, Liverpool could be without four first-team midfield options, with Naby Keita and Thiago also on the side-lines when the Reds host Wolves.

MORE: ‘There is Liverpool…’ Michael Edwards leads the race for Bundesliga centre-back, according to Falk

In goal will probably be Kelleher – the Irishman is on a high at the moment and you need to be confident when you’re playing in net. He’s likely to have a back four of Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Neco Williams, with the fixture coming too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return.

A midfield trio of Gini Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones seems nailed-on, but there is a slither of a chance Keita could play after Jurgen Klopp said the Guinean would be checked ahead of the Reds’ game against Ajax.

Up top should be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino – but don’t be surprised if Diogo Jota gets the nod as the former Wolves man continues to shine in red.

EOTK’s XI: Kelleher, Matip, Fabinho, N. Williams, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino