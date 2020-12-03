Michael Owen names three clubs to rival Liverpool for the Premier League title

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen believes there are three clubs who can rival the reigning champions for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds arguably started their defence of the crown as favourites to lift the trophy again, but ruling out the likes of Manchester City and even Chelsea or Spurs would be naïve.

Speaking on who he thinks could win the title, Owen told BT Sport (via the Echo): “If ever there was a season where you think a team could win it who you didn’t fancy at the start, it’s this one. It’s wide open right now.

“But I still narrow it down to four teams: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham. Chelsea have a great shout. They are looking very good. Frank Lampard has got them playing really well.

“They’re obviously doing well in the Premier League, but they’re flying in Europe. They made nine changes against Sevilla and were still brilliant.

“Olivier Giroud is probably the third choice striker at Chelsea and that shows their strength in depth. He has much better movement than he’s given credit for.”

It’s hard to argue with Owen on this one, as he’s probably nailed the four teams that’ll sit atop the pile come the end of the season, and his point on Olivier Giroud is bang on the money – with the Frenchman on six goals in ten games thus far.

Three of them already occupy the top spots, with Leicester City currently hanging in there after a strong start to the season, with Man City lagging just three points behind.

Liverpool and Spurs have near-identical records so far this season, but the shock 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa is still well reflected in our inferior goal differential.

