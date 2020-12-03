Reported Liverpool target has asking price lowered as defender runs down contract – SSN

Liverpool reportedly made a late move to sign Sampdoria’s Omar Colley in October before the extended summer transfer window shut – with SampNews24 making the bold claim.

Scottish champions Celtic were also said to be interested in the defender, and had a bid of around £10million rejected as per Sky Sports (via the Echo).

According to the same report, Sampdoria have now lowered their asking price for Colley with his contract – which has a release clause of £10.8million – running out next summer.

While we can’t speak on the legitimacy of SampNews24’s claim, we do know that Liverpool are in need of a new central defender after Dejan Lovren left the club in July.

The Croatia international wasn’t replaced by Jurgen Klopp and now amid the ongoing injury crisis, the Reds are crying out for a fourth-choice senior option at the back.

While Colley certainly seems to fit the profile of what the squad needs, and The Athletic’s James Pearce confirming the boss wanted a new centre-back, we’re not sure if the Gambian would be the right option.

At the age of 27, Colley isn’t going to be a player for the future – but certainly his experience wouldn’t go amiss in the Liverpool dressing room, to be fair.

