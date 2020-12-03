‘Some baller…’ Twitter explodes as Harvey Elliott dominates in no.8 role for Blackburn

We had high hopes for Harvey Elliott’s loan spell with Blackburn Rovers, but we didn’t realise he’s quite take the Championship in the manner he is.

Last night, the 17-year-old scored this worldy, and fans from both Liverpool and Blackburn saluted the teenager online…

He now has two goals and four assists, but his overall chance creation has actually deserved more in the latter column.

Blackburn are only four points off top, and we’d love him to help them to promotion and potentially enjoy a season in the Premier League, too.

With Curtis Jones shining in the first-team, we reckon it won’t be long before both are doing the business under Jurgen Klopp.

James Milner begged Pep Lijnders to start playing Harvey Elliott otherwise his talent will go wasted. He is showing at Blackburn just why. This kid has bags of talent. — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 2, 2020

Harvey Elliott vs Millwall – 44 touches

– 75% pass accuracy

– 2 key passes

– 5 long balls

– 5 ground duels

– 3 aerial duels

– 2 interceptions

– 1 goal Lighting up the championship 🧊 pic.twitter.com/EzEGrcIlW3 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 2, 2020

Harvey Elliott scored a stunner and created two chances for Blackburn in their 2-1 victory against Millwall this evening. Now 2 goals and 3 assists in 10 matches for the 17-year-old at Blackburn. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) December 2, 2020

Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott. The greatest duo English football has ever seen. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 2, 2020

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones

(Circa 2029) pic.twitter.com/XOzhkUS9BS — Amal Ansari* (@ClinicalSad10) December 2, 2020

Don’t get how people can say Harvey Elliott has an ego, if anything he has no ego whatsoever, literally does his job without complaining and to a high standard — turshi 🇦🇱 (@_Serxho) December 3, 2020