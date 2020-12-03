‘Some baller…’ Twitter explodes as Harvey Elliott dominates in no.8 role for Blackburn

We had high hopes for Harvey Elliott’s loan spell with Blackburn Rovers, but we didn’t realise he’s quite take the Championship in the manner he is.

Last night, the 17-year-old scored this worldy, and fans from both Liverpool and Blackburn saluted the teenager online…

He now has two goals and four assists, but his overall chance creation has actually deserved more in the latter column.

Blackburn are only four points off top, and we’d love him to help them to promotion and potentially enjoy a season in the Premier League, too.

With Curtis Jones shining in the first-team, we reckon it won’t be long before both are doing the business under Jurgen Klopp.

 

 

