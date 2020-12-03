‘There is Liverpool…’ Michael Edwards leads the race for Bundesliga centre-back, according to Falk

Liverpool are very much still in the market for Ozan Kabak, according to respected Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk.

The German was discussing Kabak’s situation with Milan News, a fansite interested in whether the Turkish defender would possibly be Serie A bound.

“On Kabak there is Liverpool, at the moment the Reds are considering whether to sink the blow during the winter transfer market,” Falk answered.

Despite our seemingly perilous situation at the back, we’ve actually done well in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez…

Fabinho has proven himself to be genuinely one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, while Joel Matip has so far been managed properly and is fit.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have deputised appropriately, as well.

Still, another defender would really ease the burden and crucially allow Fabinho back into midfield – where he always thrived before.

Whatever Jurgen Klopp and Michal Edwards decide, we’ll back – and don’t know enough about Kabak to make any transfer demands – anyway!