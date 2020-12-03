Two Liverpool heroes could play their last game for the Reds this month – opinion

Liverpool have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game against Midtjylland away from home still yet to play.

Considering the injury crisis the Reds are currently enduring, it’d be fair to say Jurgen Klopp is likely to give fringe players and some of the youth prospects a chance in Denmark.

There are two senior Liverpool players who are clearly no longer in the first-team picture, in my opinion: Adrian and Divock Origi.

Both of them are heroes in their own right, with the Belgian helping the Reds to a sixth Champions League title in 2019 and the stopper etching his name into history after the UEFA Super Cup showdown with Chelsea.

The boss will be desperate to not use any players he deems crucial against Midtjylland – we’ve seen this before in the League Cup – and I think Adrian and Origi are already nailed-on starters.

Both of them could be available for transfer in January – it’s just a case of whether anyone makes a move to sign them – and given the date of our next Champions League fixture, it could be their last ever game for the Reds.

Origi has a lot to offer; having his experience a 25 is such an asset and he could lead the line for a top European side.

Adrian is a different story as he’ll pretty much be resigned to the bench wherever he goes – there is little chance he’ll push for a move away from Anfield this winter as he can leave for free in July 2021 – but it’s not impossible.