(Video) Clean-sheet Monster Fabinho is a world-class centre-back | LFC superstar’s highlights v Ajax

Technically, Joel Matip is the only recognised senior centre-back currently available to Jurgen Klopp – but watching Fabinho in the position makes a mockery of that suggestion.

The Brazilian is effectively filling in the position until Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are back, which is likely to be most of the season.

But he basically hasn’t put a foot wrong since being asked to do so by Jurgen Klopp.

Against Ajax, Liverpool earned another clean-sheet, which Fabinho was a major part of. Check out the video highlights below and see for yourself.

If we can achieve something amazing this year, without our two main centre-backs, it’ll be largely because of Fabinho.