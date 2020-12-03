(Video) Harvey Elliott scores best goal of his career so far with lovely first-time curler – then celebrates with strong-man pose

Harvey Elliott scored a stunner for Blackburn Rovers last night, as his excellent loan spell in the Championship continues.

The youngster has already made a name for himself with a series of lovely assists, but his manager Tony Mowbray told him to shoot more – and it looks like he’s taken the advice on board.

This effort helped Rovers on their way to a 2-1 win over Millwall, with Blackburn currently the form-side in the whole division.

We love the way Elliott turns his body to make the angle for the curling finish, his second of the season.

More of the same before Christmas, please Harv!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports: