(Video) Harvey Elliott with dominant performance v Millwall: Liverpool starlet’s screamer, dribbles, tackles & passes

Dubbed the ‘English Messi’, Harvey Elliott carried on his terrific form at Blackburn with a scorcher of a goal against Millwall last night.

There’s a great deal of intrigue surrounding the Liverpool loanee, whose magnificent curling effort was his second goal of the season, in 10 outings for Rovers, in which the midfielder has also registered three assists.

Elliott was ever-present in the Championship side’s 2-1 victory, heavily contributing to Blackburn’s build-up play, before sinking the ball into the top-left corner from the edge of the box to give his side an early first-half lead.

As you can see from the highlights below, the youngest ever Premier League player played a central role in his side’s chance creation.

It’s yet another performance that will only bode well for his Liverpool prospects.

