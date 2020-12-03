(Video) Hendo destroys Trent & Robbo with brilliant joke in newest ep. of Wingmen

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson didn’t hold back when making a guest appearance on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s IGTV series ‘Wingmen’.

The midfielder was sat in the back of the car and cracking jokes while the young Scouser manned the wheel.

Talking about why he is a guest on their show, the skipper jovially suggested he’s there “to cover your a***s, like I do on the pitch” – which both Trent and Robbo found hilarious.

It’s funny, but he’s not lying!

Take a look at the video below (via Wingmen/IGTV):