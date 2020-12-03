(Video) Next-gen FIFA 21 with spookily life-like Klopp celebration

A video has emerged on Twitter of Jurgen Klopp’s video-game self in FIFA 21, for next-gen consoles, whose celebrations bear an eerie likeness to the real-life version.

True to form, the German rushes around the pitch hugging every Liverpool player in sight following, of course, a 1-0 victory at Anfield against Merseyside rivals Everton.

Elated with the result, our manager salutes the Main Stand for their support, before turning and delivering a salvo of fist pumps toward the Kop.

The funniest bit about the whole thing though may be Klopp’s rather unceremonious shove on Gini Wijnaldum, who almost looked set to fall face-first on the Anfield turf.

We hope to be able to see a crowd like this back again at the stadium before the season end.

