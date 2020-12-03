(Video) Trent calls Hendo “the angriest guy I’ve ever seen” for one particular reason

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was a guest on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson’s IGTV series ‘Wingmen’ and has only added to the fun we’ve come to expect from the dynamic duo.

The idea of the show is that the lads just generally chat, answer questions from fans and take quizzes – and there are some belting sound-bites to have come from it so far.

The latest is Trent calling Hendo “the angriest guy I’ve ever seen” when he scores a goal, meaning the skipper’s passionate displays after finding the back of the net.

It’s rare we get to see a celebration from the captain, but when we do we’ve come to expect it’ll be quite the reaction!

Take a look at the video below (via IGTV/Wingmen) and skip to 2:20: