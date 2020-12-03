(Video) Trent sends hilarious inspirational speech to LFC WhatsApp group chat as quiz forfeit

As a forfeit for losing in ‘The Big Hendo Quiz’ in the latest episode of ‘Wingmen’, Trent Alexander-Arnold had to send an inspirational speech to the Liverpool players’ WhatsApp group chat.

The skipper gave the young Scouser and Andy Robertson three questions and the Scot was the winner, leaving Trent to do something embarrassing.

Sending an speech to the group chat was one option, with the others being to send his best impression of Jurgen Klopp – we can see why Trent opted to get all inspirational!

Take a look at the video below (via Wingmen/IGTV) and skip to 4:40 for the quiz or 6:35 for the speech: