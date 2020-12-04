“I love this player” – Ferdinand hails underappreciated Liverpool star

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his admiration of midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, labelling the Reds man an “underrated” talent.

The former Manchester United defender was speaking about the Dutchman on BT Sport (via the Echo’s Twitter), highlighting his value to Liverpool, prior to the club’s meeting with Ajax on Tuesday.

“He’s very selfless, his intelligence, he’s underrated completely because he can play every single midfield position in that central area,” Ferdinand said. “We do get players who you can play with in your career who fans probably don’t appreciate as much.”

It’s refreshing to hear the No.5 being spoken about so positively from those outside of the club.

However, the comments only serve to further highlight the urgency for Liverpool in convincing Gini to extend his current contract beyond the summer.

As fans, we know how vital a cog the midfielder is for Jurgen Klopp’s team, and we could ill-afford to lose his quality on the pitch, nor his experience in the dressing room.

There have been some strange rumours swirling around, with the Reds having allegedly already identified the Dutchman’s replacement – something we at the EOTK find somewhat unlikely.

A lot can change before the transfer window reopens on January 4, and hopefully we’ll see Wijnaldum at the club for a few years longer yet.