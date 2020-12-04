Klopp confirms Trent and Keita back in training in pre-Wolves presser

Jurgen Klopp told journalists at the pre-match press conference that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita will be available for team training today.

The German announced that the club were still dealing with a few niggles following the 1-0 Ajax victory, but there’s a ‘chance’ that the duo could be back in the squad in time for Wolves on Sunday.

Klopp says Trent AA and Keita both back in full training today. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 4, 2020

It’ll be too soon for fellow Liverpool man Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has shown some promising signs of recovery after engaging in warm-up sessions and some light ball work.

The potential return of Keita would allow Klopp to provide much-needed rest to either Jordan Henderson or Gini Wijnaldum – the latter of which has been ever-present for the team this season.

Likewise, the availability of Trent, as one of the Reds’ main creative outlets, will be highly cherished with the club later facing a string of organised sides in Fulham, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, throughout December.

The timing of the duo’s return to training will most likely mean only a spot on the bench however, to avoid inviting another round of injuries.

Regardless, it’ll be fantastic to see the Liverpool men on Sunday, if only for a few minutes.