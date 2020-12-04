Klopp has lost faith in Adrian’s shot-stopping, claims Liverpool source

Jurgen Klopp has lost confidence in Adrian’s “ability to pull off key saves”, a unnamed Liverpool source told Football Insider.

The Spaniard’s distribution and shot-stopping allegedly inspired the manager’s decision to axe the goalkeeper in favour of Melwood graduate Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Irishman posted a solid performance in the 1-0 Ajax win on Tuesday, with some calling for the youngster to be made Alisson’s new No.2 for the foreseeable future.

The decision to move Kelleher up the pecking order may be more than justified, in light of Adrian’s recent outings, however it’s hard to imagine Klopp being publicly critical about any one of his players.

While the attributes identified could fairly be called into question, we at the EOTK would take the incognito source’s comments with a pinch of salt.

We’re far from ungrateful for all Adrian has done for Liverpool, but it’s arguably the ideal time to give an opportunity to the Irishman, as the Reds look to settle on a safe pair of hands during Alisson Becker’s injury-enforced absence.

We imagine that the Academy graduate will be a definite starter for our last Champions League group game in Denmark, and there is more than a sneaking suspicion that we’ll see him even sooner against Wolves.