LFC could raid Wolves again for Wijnaldum replacement thanks to Lijnders link

Liverpool are today being linked with a shrewd potential move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves – who has started seven Premier League games this term and surprisingly only been named a sub for three.

The Echo has explained how Pep Lijnders has a close personal connection with the 23-year-old and suggested he could be a candidate to replace Gini Wijnaldum, should the Dutchman depart on a free at the end of this season, which is sadly looking increasingly likely.

Our priority is still for the 30-year-old to pen new terms and extend his Liverpool stay beyond five years, but we have to be realistic and the fact of the matter is he can sign a Bosman contract with any side outside of England in four weeks’ time.

Neves is a brilliant controller. He’s a technician who can pass and has a terrific shot from distance – although at Liverpool – speculative efforts from range would be discouraged!

We like him as a player, but are not sure he has Gini’s engine and think he’s better suited as the deep-lying midfielder (where Fabinho, Thiago or Jordan Henderson play) rather than a roaming no.8.

With Yves Bissouma linked yesterday, expect plenty more potential names on your screens as wannabe Gini Mark IIs in the run-up to the transfer window opening.