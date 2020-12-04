Upamecano centre-back partner also on LFC transfer ‘list for the defense’ – Christian Falk tweets

Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk gave the green light to rumours that Liverpool are keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, in a tweet.

Falk announced that the club had the Frenchman on their list, alongside fellow defensive partner Dayot Upamecano, who has been previously linked.

TRUE ✅ Liverpool @LFC have also Ibrahima Konaté (21, contract til 2023 @DieRotenBullen) beside Dayot Upamecano (22) on their list for the defense @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/aGrlaWlRjo — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 4, 2020

The confirmation from the journo is timely, considering our usual centre-back partnership in Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both facing lengthy spells off the pitch.

Though fans would welcome another centre-half of the calibre of either of the Bundesliga stars, it must be noted that the Reds have done extraordinarily well so far, with Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Joel Matip, and Nathaniel Phillips deputising.

Given Jurgen Klopp’s propensity for avoiding panic buys in the mid-season transfer window, we at the EOTK would venture that the German would only take the interest in one of the Leipzig duo further should we suffer more defensive injuries.

Should the worst come to pass, we would expect Konate to command a somewhat hefty fee, reflecting the remaining length of his contract.

However Klopp and Michael Edwards decide to act on the matter, it’s great news that Liverpool are keeping tabs on such promising players, and we look forward to seeing how this one plays out.