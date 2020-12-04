Van Dijk on road to recovery with return to training centre

Virgil van Dijk tweeted a few images of his return to training, following a successful knee surgery at the end of October.

The Dutchman suffered a torn ligament during the Reds’ last Merseyside derby, after an awful tackle from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Working harder than ever.. pic.twitter.com/ooh7kOSxnn — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 4, 2020

The centre-back is undergoing a light training regime at the new £50m AXA centre, as he looks to make a return to the squad before the season end.

While it will be far too soon for Virgil to plot a comeback on the pitch this year, seeing our colossus out and about at the Reds’ state-of-the-art complex will provide a big boost to the squad, as they prepare to face Wolves on Sunday.

With it having emerged that Liverpool are keeping an eye on Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate, according to Christian Falk, it seems that the club are anticipating a potential need to dip into the transfer market.

We at the EOTK suspect that Liverpool may be forced to take action on their interest, despite Klopp’s reluctance in bringing in players to solve an injury crisis.

Of course, it goes without saying that any centre-half Liverpool pursue will have their work cut out to replicate Van Dijk’s indomitable presence on the pitch.

