(Video) Klopp looks ahead to fans’ return: “I think our fans will be in the best possible shape”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his hope of “a great experience for all” for when 2,000 fans return to the Anfield stands on Sunday.

It’s fair to say that the German’s looking forward to having the stadium filled, if only partly, as he reminisced about his playing days.

“As a player I played very often in front of 2,000 people – they were not always in the best mood to be honest – so 2,000 people can create a bad mood, I remember that very well,” Klopp said. “After that long break, I think our fans will be in the best possible shape.”

The former Dortmund coach will undoubtedly be pleased to have some atmosphere restored to the famous ground, yet, there seemed to be a small deal of trepidation on the manager’s part when discussing the fans’ return.

Klopp had previously noted his concerns about the government’s plans to reintroduce fans, tier-depending, to the league’s stadiums.

In the German’s defence, his reservations are arguably completely justified given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

With a vaccine looming, however, and only a limited number of fans being allowed back in Anfield, there is also the possibility that the move could work out according to plan.

Even to have less than 10% of the ground’s capacity filled will be a distinct improvement on the images of empty stands that have plagued our TV screens of late.

Take a look at the video below:

"When you go to Anfield, it's not important how many you are, it's how big your influence is." – Jurgen Klopp looks ahead to fans' return to Anfield on Sunday 🏟️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/VRsfJhOqLb — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 4, 2020

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!