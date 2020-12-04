(Video) Klopp promises Liverpool will ‘find a moment’ to show off PL trophy to fans

Jurgen Klopp has reassured fans that they will receive a long-awaited look at the Premier League trophy when the time is right.

The fanbase is yet to see the trophy in person, after a 30-year wait for the club’s 19th league title.

“In these kind of things I am not involved,” Klopp said. “Come on, now we make the first step. Why should the first 2,000 see it and then the next three, four, five, 10,000 don’t see it?”

It’s perhaps not what the 2,000 strong fans will have wanted to hear, as they anticipate a return to Anfield.

The German does make a lot of sense here though – it wouldn’t be fair for the vast majority to miss out on what would be such a momentous occasion, for the supporters and club alike.

Even if it’s not until the summer – or post-Covid, when life begins to return to normal – it’ll be far more special sharing the experience with tens of thousands of roaring Reds.

We at the EOTK hope to be right there with you to see the Premier League trophy in all its glory.

Who knows – perhaps there might be another to celebrate by the end of the season?

Take a look at the video below:

"We will find a date when most of our fans can see it. By the way, they saw it already on TV. But we will find a moment." – Jurgen Klopp on potential Premier League trophy parade 🏆 #LFC pic.twitter.com/9vwLr553Fu — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 4, 2020

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, HERE!