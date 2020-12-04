(Video) Look how much Andy Robertson loves James Milner

James Milner still has another season after this one to run on his contract – which is brilliant – as we can’t imagine life without our evergreen midfielder.

We call him a midfielder – but really – he’s just a very good footballer who can play wherever he’s asked!

Any more injuries to the goalkeepers and it’ll be Milly who Jurgen Klopp calls upon to guard net…

Andy Robertson clearly feels the same about Milly as we do – and has uploaded a video of himself staring lovingly at his team-mate to tiktok.

All the feels!

Let’s hope Robbo is ok after his knock midweek v Ajax and Milner recovers from his hamstring issue pronto.

We’ll need both our the festive period.