Wijnaldum’s startling training admission amid Liverpool’s injury crisis

Gini Wijnaldum has been the central cog to everything good Liverpool have done this season.

Despite the Dutchman running down his contract, he has not wavered in terms of his desire and commitment to the cause – and has been our one constant in an ever-changing area of the side.

Already this term he’s played with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Thiago, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Taki Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri as midfield partners…

But although he has plenty of minutes in his legs, Gini looks as fit as ever – remarkable considering he also plays every game for the Netherlands as well.

“I don’t really have anything to complain about,” Wijnaldum said, reported in the Echo. “I am blessed to stay fit during this period.

“I hope I can hold on until the end of the season. That’s going to be very difficult, but I’m confident.

“It’s really just playing matches and resting at the moment.

“There’s not really any training because there’s not a lot of time for that.”

We know Jurgen Klopp will hate not being able to properly train his players, and that really, it’s just a case of getting as much rest and recuperation as possible before the next game.

Thankfully, the boss can rest his entire first-team squad next week in the Champions League, which will give the likes of Wijnaldum and the others a good seven-day gap between matches.

Who knows, maybe they can enjoy a proper training session, as well!