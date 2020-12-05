(Images) Keita and Trent all smiles in full training in brilliant news for Liverpool ahead of Wolves clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita are both options for Liverpool’s Anfield clash with Wolves on Sunday evening.

This was confirmed by Jurgen Klopp during his press-conference yesterday, and the pair were snapped at Kirkby last night during the evening session.

They seem in pretty good spirits!

You love to see it 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/uOJTDyynDb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2020

Trent at right-back v Wolves would be great – and we reckon he’ll be able to play considering he can have a break midweek in the Champions League.

Keita is also an option, but we reckon Jurgen Klopp might use the Guinean from the bench, given the form of Curtis Jones in the middle.

Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are obviously automatic picks.

Now, it’s just Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri out…