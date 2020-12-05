Klopp blasts FA in furious tirade on Brexit and transfers

Jurgen Klopp has questioned the ramifications of Brexit on the signing of young players from abroad, as reported in the Echo.

The German took aim at the FA, accusing the governing body of trying to undercut Premier League clubs’ efforts to sign non-English players.

“I am still waiting for the first advantage of Brexit that someone can tell me, what really improves after Brexit,” Klopp said. “In football now, let’s use that as an example, the people want to – I think the FA or whatever – want to make sure that the clubs don’t sign too many players from other countries because they are afraid that not enough English talents will make their way.”

“If you look at the English youth national teams in the moment, they are in the top two or three – if not top – in nearly all age groups, talent wise 100 per cent and that is with the way we did it before,” the manager added.

The former Dortmund man has been a vocal critic of Brexit, previously telling the Guardian that the decision “makes no sense at all” – a sentiment we at the EOTK wholeheartedly share.

We can understand the FA wanting to encourage the nurturing of young English talent, however, the Brexit decision is one that should be considered, in no uncertain terms, as hamstringing for Premier League sides’ recruitment efforts.

The reasoning of the key decision-makers must be questioned, with Klopp noting that an increase in the number of English prospects won’t directly correlate with the blanket ban on U18 overseas players; it’s just not that simple.

The problem is arguably more systemic, relating to the lack of coaches in the UK in comparison to Europe and poor investment in grassroots football.

While we share the German’s concerns for the future, it is worth drawing attention to Liverpool’s current crop of exciting youngsters, and the club’s historically fruitful Academy, which will help us successfully navigate the seasons to come.

Access to overseas talent or no, we’ll continue to keep producing top players.

