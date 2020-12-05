Liverpool documentary maker reveals how Klopp transformed Jordan Henderson

James Erskine, director of ‘The End of the Storm’, has spoken about how Jurgen Klopp managed to get the best out of Jordan Henderson.

The self-acclaimed Manchester City fan captured Liverpool’s Premier League-winning season last term, revealing intimate details of the club’s momentous campaign.

“Interestingly in the film, we use Jordan Henderson quite a lot and explore Jordan Henderson as being a character who’s had very low moments in spite of great natural talent,” Erskine told the Echo.

“I think when you understand the film the way that Jurgen has managed to bring the most out of Jordan as a player but also as a person, by the player’s own admission, then I think you start to understand the impact,” the director added. “Over five years, he’s built a team around the way he wants to play – he’s tactically very clear. And I think he’s also able to psychologically support his players, possibly like no other coach. I think he’s able to get in their heads.”

The presence of psychology in football will come as no surprise, given its previous importance for former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

However, Klopp has instilled a culture of psychological support that arguably goes far beyond anything the current Leicester City coach brought to the table during his Anfield tenure.

You need to look no farther than the teary-eyed moment shared between captain and manager in 2019, after the club clinched the Champions League, to know how deep that connection runs – its been vital in shaping the leading midfielder you see today.

Consider how lost we’ve looked at times without Hendo barking orders to his team-mates – we look a different side when he’s not around; talented, but lacking that subtle edge of conviction.

We’re extremely lucky to have the Geordie, and we can’t wait to see him back in front of 2,000 fans on Sunday.

