Liverpool man surplus to requirements, claims ex-PL star

Darren Bent has stated his belief that the rise of Caoimhin Kelleher is a sign foretelling the end of Adrian’s career.

The former Tottenham forward suggested that the Liverpool goalkeeper should start considering a future outside of the club, having fallen down the pecking order.

“Listen, after his performance as well, I don’t think Adrian is going to get anywhere near it because we’ve seen Adrian, on a few occasions, make mistakes that has cost his team points and goals,” Bent told Football Insider. “Adrian has got to start looking for places to go and play, because obviously, we all know number one is going to be Allison, he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world and there’s an argument to be made that he is the best.“

“With Kelleher just coming now and playing as well as he did, I can’t see, unless there’s another injury, I can’t see how Adrian’s ever going to play. If one or two of those goalkeepers are fit, I can’t ever see how Adrian’s going to get any game time,“ the ex-striker commented.

Such thoughts have probably already floated through the 33-year-old’s mind, following Kelleher’s clean-sheet in the 1-0 Ajax win midweek to seal Group D.

It is worth highlighting that the Spaniard has been nothing but a consummate professional, despite being overlooked by Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League.

Though the former West Ham man’s efforts for the club won’t be quickly forgotten by fans, the goalkeeper’s most recent performances between the sticks will have likely raised concerns for the German, who will be keen to avoid further unsettling his makeshift defence.

Going into the upcoming Wolves fixture – particularly, with the partial return of the Anfield faithful – Liverpool need a keeper who will inspire confidence in the backline.

Klopp probably won’t sanction a move away from the club for Adrian any time soon, in case the current injury crisis worsens, but the latest development could certainly lead to the No.13’s departure at the season end when his contract expires.

