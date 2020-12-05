Liverpool must learn from big City mistake to avoid losing young starlet, says club journalist

Mark Wakefield has warned Liverpool not to repeat history – specifically, Manchester City’s – by forcing potential star Harvey Elliott out of the club.

The Liverpool.com journalist was commenting on Manchester City’s poor judgement when it came to losing Jordan Sancho to the Bundesliga – a loss City’s hierarchy will no doubt regret.

“Sancho did not see a clear pathway to the first team at the Etihad, which was ultimately the reason he decided to leave,” Wakefield wrote. “This is where Liverpool will have to be careful not to make a similar mistake with Elliott. What they do have on their side, though, is that the player himself is a fan of the club, so that could stand them in good stead in the future.”

The Reds were given another sharp reminder of the loanee’s potential on Wednesday, with the winger adding another notch onto his belt with a beautifully-taken goal in Blackburn’s 2-1 win over Millwall in the Championship.

Though Klopp will be in no immediate hurry to replace any one of his prized front three, the club’s forwards are steadily approaching their peak years, which should invite some consideration for the future – something Elliott should be considered a part of.

Given previous speculation that the German could lose one of his attacking trio in the summer, we shouldn’t be merely content with the possibility of bringing in one of Europe’s superstars.

That’s not to suggest that the talented Englishman is ready, should one of our frontline depart, to immediately slot into the first XI, but it’s absolutely critical that Liverpool doesn’t forget about his potential, nor what he could offer in the relatively near future.

We at the EOTK will be keeping an eye on the Red, who could have an exciting career with the club.

