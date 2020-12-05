Liverpool named in big Kylian Mbappe update by Le Parisien; French superstar to send football world crazy in next few months

Kylian Mbappe is soon to decide on his future, and according to huge French publication Le Parisien, cited by the Echo in their Liverpool roundup, we’re one of his potential destinations.

They claim that there are three options on the table: Liverpool, Real Madrid or extending terms with PSG – and that the 21-year-old will make a decision in the coming months.

After all, his current deal expires in 2022 and PSG will need to sell next summer if he doesn’t extend to avoid him leaving on a free.

We just can’t see him doing the latter. He’s outgrown Ligue 1 and needs to switch to either Spain or England to fulfil his talent and prodigal status.

At EOTK, we still think Real Madrid are the clear favourites because of purely financial reasons.

Mbappe’s current wage is far, far more than we pay any of our players – and he’d expect a rise after a £100m+ transfer.

The only way we can really see this happening is if one of our front-three were to leave, but again, we can’t really see that in the pipeline either – and are not in the business of suggesting Mo, Bobby or Sadio should leave in order to secure a shiny new plaything.

We think Mbappe would love the chance to work with Jurgen Klopp, in all honesty, but it’s just not a deal we can see happening – not in our wildest dreams – despite how incredible it would be to see him at Anfield.