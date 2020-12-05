Mourinho has dig at Klopp, as ‘nobody was crying’ for Spurs earlier in season

Jose Mourinho has questioned why there there was less noise about Tottenham’s crazy fixture schedule at the beginning of the season in comparison to the media coverage of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s complaints regarding the matter.

Klopp has been very loud and very consistent in his view that choosing Premier League sides who’ve played midweek in Europe to play the early Saturday kick-off is irresponsible for player welfare, and sadly, he’s been proven right by Liverpool’s injury record.

Mourinho though has missed the point and tried to turn the situation into something that differentiates between rivals, which it absolutely is not.

“By the way, we played four matches in one week and nobody was crying or supporting us about it. And now my colleagues, when do they play these matches?” Mourinho told Goal.

“What is very difficult to accept is that four clubs have one match less than the others and I don’t even know when they’re going to play these matches,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t even know when Burnley, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Manchester United and probably Newcastle and Aston Villa twice [are going to play].

“It’s difficult to accept that because it can affect the competition. But I was trying to know. I was trying for an answer this week and no one can give me that answer.”

Top of the Premier League again, it’s no surprise Mourinho is trying to create tension amongst the top sides and a siege mentality from within – it’s what he’s best at.

We play Spurs in a few weeks and it’s going to be an absolute monster of a fixture given the fact we’re both currently at the summit of the table.

Let’s hope we have a number of our currently injured players back in time for the clash.