Thiago not back until 2021; Spaniard’s knee issue set to take four more weeks at least

We noticed a few days back that Jurgen Klopp’s comment that Thiago was out for a ‘few more weeks’ was fairly vague and that since, the Spaniard has not been included in the manager’s interviews about player injuries.

Today, LFC journalist David Lynch claimed in an article about January transfers that the midfielder would not be back until ‘The New Year,’ meaning January 2021 – obviously!

Considering it’s December 5 now, that’s just under four weeks away – which would make it two and a half months since the Everton clash on October 17 without Thiago.

Sadly, the initial diagnosis of a ‘knock’ was incorrect and the 29-year-old badly injured his knee following Richarlison’s horror tackle.

Bar his 135 minutes v Chelsea and Everton, Thiago will have missed half a season of football by the time he’s potentially able to be picked again – through no fault of his own given his absences have been due to COVID-19 and then Richarlison’s assault.

It winds us up how the Brazilian missed three matches and is now allowed to play, while Thiago watches on from the sidelines – especially given Jordan Pickford faced zero punishment and Virgil van Dijk will miss the season for what happened an hour earlier in the same game.

Still, it’s done now. Hopefully Thiago’s team-mates can continue to boss the midfield without him and in January, he’ll be like a very exciting ‘new signing’!