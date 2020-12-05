Trent tells Ian Wright how his ruthless competitive streak sets him apart

Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed that his competitiveness is what has been particularly ‘beneficial’ for his growth as a player, in a Red Bull interview with Ian Wright.

The No.66 spoke to the former Arsenal man about his journey in football, the video having taken place just a day after Liverpool clinched their 19th Premier League title.

“I’ve always found the competitive side of playing to be really beneficial,” Trent spoke honestly. “If I want to work on long-range passing, then I’ll turn it into a competition as that’s how I get the best out of myself. I’ll challenge someone, saying: ‘I bet you can’t do this’, and make sure that mine’s better.”

Since watching his beloved Liverpool training in Melwood from atop his mother’s car as a child, the 22-year-old has forged himself into one of the world’s elite – if not the top – fullbacks.

It’s a remarkable rise for the Academy graduate, though no less of a surprise given his obsessive need to win.

Though we’ve done well to seal key results across Europe and at home in the Premier League, with Neco Williams filling in during Trent’s absence, it’s fair to say we’ve missed the right-back’s sheer drive (not to mention his crossing) down the right flank.

The news of his return in training, alongside fellow star Naby Keita, will be a welcome injection of positivity for the team, as they look to welcome Wolves to Anfield on Sunday.

It might be too hopeful of us to expect a start from the Englishman, but we reckon he might just earn himself a few minutes in the second-half.

