U18 sub today suggests ‘pre-arranged’ plan for wonderkid to start v Midtjylland

Ian Doyle has suggested, in a tweet, that Billy Koumetio could be in line to feature in the Reds’ last Champions League group game against Midtjylland next week.

The chief Liverpool Echo writer noted that the youngster’s early withdrawal in an U18s fixture could point towards his potential involvement in Klopp’s plans for the near future.

Billy Koumetio substituted at half-time for #LFC U18s. It was pre-arranged. Might that suggest involvement with the first team in their Champions League game in Denmark in midweek? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 5, 2020

The journalist’s thought process does make a great deal of sense, considering the throw-away nature of the club’s next European tie, with the group already tied up.

It’ll likely mean that Klopp will field an XI composed of a number of first-team hopefuls, including the promising Frenchman.

With Liverpool’s excitement about the young defender being previously documented by the Athletic, (via the Mirror), we at the EOTK would welcome an opportunity to see Koumetio on the European stage.

We may be getting ahead of ourselves here, but should the 18-year-old impress on his Champions League debut – if given the nod in the first place – the highly-rated centre-half could potentially cement himself as an alternative option for Liverpool’s beleaguered defence.

It’s a lot to ask from the youngster, but we’ve seen only too recently how transformative one European performance can be to a player’s prospects.

