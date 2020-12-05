(Video) Chilwell foul identical to Robertson challenge ignored by VAR

A clip has surfaced, from Chelsea’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United, of a similar challenge by fullback Ben Chilwell on Leeds’ Ian Poveda-Ocampo, which went unpunished by VAR.

The meeting of boots in the Blues’ box came late in the second half, with the Englishman striking the Leeds winger’s foot after completely missing the ball.

The incident will have raised more than a few eyebrows among Liverpool fans, who observed a virtually identical moment occur in the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Brighton last week.

VAR chose then to intervene at the Amex, penalising Andy Robertson for catching Danny Welbeck’s boot, after a failed attempt to clear the ball.

We at the EOTK can’t say we’re surprised to see VAR demonstrating, once again, the sheer inconsistency of the decision-making taking place at Stockley Park.

Of course, that doesn’t make this misstep any less frustrating, given VAR’s recent propensity for delivering dodgy calls – at least as far as Liverpool are concerned.

With the standard of officiating being increasingly called into question, we can only hope that the latest VAR controversy will invite a serious rethink about its value to the sport.

You can watch the clip below:

Literally identical to the Robertson challenge and it never went to VAR😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2ir19Vu7Yq — dani (@dxnii50) December 5, 2020

