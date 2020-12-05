(Video) Harvey Elliott with ridiculously easy assist to pad the stats

Harvey Elliott registered his fourth assist of the season, after Jacob Davenport collected the winger’s short pass from midfield to score a superb solo goal.

The Liverpool loanee played the entire 90 minutes for Blackburn in their 2-2 stalemate against fellow Championship side Brentford.

In truth, the Englishman had little to do with the goal, with Davenport taking on three Brentford players before slotting away into the right corner from 18 yards.

Nonetheless, the 17-year-old’s latest contribution means that only four other players in the Championship have a higher assist total.

It’s a rather impressive stat for the Liverpool man, given that some had speculated the forward would struggle to adapt to the physicality of the league.

While we’re aware that this doesn’t necessarily indicate the player’s readiness for a more active role within Jurgen Klopp’s squad, it’s nice to see Elliott leaving his mark on the stats table.

We at the EOTK have no doubt that the player will be in regular contact with the club, with the German likely delighted at the youngster’s progress.

Should he continue to acquit himself well on the pitch, we may yet see the highly-rated winger featuring more regularly at Anfield next term.

