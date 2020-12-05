(Video) Henderson hails Anfield effect in spine-tingling clip

Jordan Henderson has spoken about the importance of Liverpool’s fans, ahead of the upcoming Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday.

Wearing the iconic 04/05 Istanbul kit, the Reds’ captain discussed how it feels to come out on the pitch to a roaring Anfield crowd, on the club’s Carlsberg-sponsored Instagram post.

“I think the fans can sense when we maybe need a little push or just give us an extra bit of energy, or whatever it might be, to get us over the line,” Hendo said. “They always find a way, especially here at Anfield, to help us. They play a big part in the way that we play.”

The influence of the Anfield crowd is well-documented, with the supporters having inspired a host of comebacks and thrilling victories for the side over the decades.

Under the government’s latest plans, 2,000 fans will return to L4 this coming Sunday, providing a much-needed injection of adrenaline for the injury-hit team.

The timing of fans’ controlled reintroduction to stadiums across the Premier League has raised eyebrows, given the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

However, we can’t deny that we’ve been looking forward to having some kind of non-computer-generated atmosphere returned to the ground.

Though it’ll only be a limited number present in the stands this weekend, we have every faith that our fellow Reds will make themselves heard, as they get their first look at the Premier League champions in person.

We can’t wait to hear Anfield roar once more.

You can watch the full clip below, courtesy of LFC Instagram (via Reddit):

