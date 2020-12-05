(Video) Ibrahima Konate best bits | Rb Leipzig’s giant CB a confirmed LFC target

We all know that Liverpool are paying close attention to Dayot Upamecano, but we found out yesterday that Ibrahima Konate, his central defensive partner at Rb Leipzig, is also a target.

This was tweeted by Christian Falk, the Bild honcho who correctly called our Thiago move in the summer.

Konate is 21-years-old and has two and a half years left on his deal, so would theoretically be very expensive.

At 6ft.4′, he’s a giant of a defender and someone who’d immediately bolster our options in our currently most beleaguered position.

Konmate is incredible in the air, but he’s not bad on the ball, either.

You’ll enjoy the highlight compilation in the video below – let us know what you think!

