(Video) ‘That’s not a meg!’ Trent raging over training nutmeg claim

A video has emerged of Andy Robertson potentially nutmegging fellow fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold in training last night.

A handful of Liverpool players were engaged in a rondo, with Trent and Takumi Minamino chasing the ball.

It’s hard to tell who was right in the matter, with the No.66’s competitive side coming out in full force, as the right-back insistently refused to acknowledge the Scot’s claims.

With the debate unsettled, the Reds get back into the swing of the rondo, with one player remarking at the end of the video: “that was a meg”.

The Academy graduate won’t readily admit it, but we think Robbo may have just got the better of him there.

It’s great to see the fullback in training again with Liverpool and taking part in some light-hearted training ground banter.

The right-back’s sheer competitiveness may earn a few shakes of the head from his teammates, but it’s a key part of what makes the Scouser such a creative force on the pitch – we wouldn’t change it for the world.

You can watch the clip below:

Robbo: 𝐌𝐄𝐆𝐒!

TAA: 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭'𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐦𝐞𝐠! These two are back at it again – always competitive! 😁 Enjoy our latest episode of 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠… — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2020

