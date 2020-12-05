Wijnaldum says LFC’s physios are baffled by how fit he is given ludicrous game-load

Gini Wijnaldum plays every single Liverpool game, pretty much – certainly the ones of note – anyway.

The Dutchman is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI, and has proven this season especially that availability is the best ability.

Where would we be without him considering the muscle problems his team-mates have picked up every week?

Gini has explained how even the club’s medical staff are confused by his ability to keep on going, but that he’s enjoying the relentless run of fixtures.

“Even when the physios at the club ask me how I feel and if I need extra treatment, I’m quite surprised that I’m not that tired,” he told the official website.

“I am obviously after the game because you give everything during the game, but I’m lucky that I recover really quick and I can go again.

“What I’m trying to do is just to enjoy every game that I’m playing right now. Even when it’s really hard, I just try to see the positive side of playing so many games and staying fit. To be fair, I’m quite enjoying it.”

On Sunday v Wolves, Gini is a certainty to start – and we reckon he’ll be joined in a prospective three by Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Naby Keita has returned to training, which is brilliant news, actually – but we’re not sure the Guinean will be rushed back – given his inability to stay fit for more than a short period of time.

Plus, Jones deserves his spot following his first ever Champions League goal midweek.