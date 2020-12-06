(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Trent and Keita return for the Reds

Posted by
(Image) Confirmed Liverpool team news as Trent and Keita return for the Reds

Liverpool have announced the official team news ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanders at Anfield.

The game will mark 270 days since supporters graced the stands – a welcome return for the red faithful.

It’s good news for both Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the duo start on the bench for the champions, having been out injured for a number of weeks.

Young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher gets the nod in goal, in the absence of Alisson, after a wonderful performance in the Champions League in which the Irishmen kept a clean sheet against Ajax.

Take a look at the full team news below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top