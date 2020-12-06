Jurgen Klopp explains the moment Liverpool fans gave him “proper goosebumps” on Anfield return

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was just as happy as us to see 2,000 home supporters inside Anfield on Sunday night, and he let us know with some post-match fist-bumps.

It was a great result for the Premier League champions, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 and not looking anything less than deserved winners.

Goals by Mo Salah, Gini Wijnaldum and Joel Matip (and an own-goal) earned Liverpool the result, but there was one moment that stood out for the boss.

Speaking after the game, Klopp explained that hearing the fans singing inside Anfield – after 270 days – was a “proper goosebumps” moment which he enjoyed.

Klopp: "Getting out to warm up was a proper goosebumps moment. So nice to hear You'll Never Walk Alone." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 6, 2020

We know exactly what the boss meant – listening to live fans (not recordings) belting out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after nine months of nothing was powerful.

Liverpool fans hadn’t been given a chance to celebrate with the players after winning the Premier League title, but have now been afforded the opportunity.

To the 2,000 supporters inside the stadium on Sunday night, thank you for being loud and making us all proud.